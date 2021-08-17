Skip Bayless reacts as the 'Tim Tebow' experiment ends in Jacksonville I UNDISPUTED

The Tim Tebow experiment has ended in Jacksonville after the Jaguars released the former quarterback turned tight-end with only one preseason game under his belt. Skip Bayless looks back at Tebow's journey and speculates with Shannon Sharpe coach Urban Meyer's strategy for integrating Tebow into the team, and point out the telltale signs that this decision was coming after Tebow's performance in Week 1.Full Article
