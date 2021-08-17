Aston Villa's season got off to a bad start at the weekend, but boss Dean Smith will be looking to improve his squad before the transfer window closesFull Article
Aston Villa to miss out on Metz star, Cantwell move still on, Hourihane to depart
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa could miss out on Metz star, suffer Anguissa blow, keen on League One ace
Aston Villa's season got off to a bad start at the weekend, but boss Dean Smith will be looking to improve his squad before the..
Daily Star