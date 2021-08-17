Skip Bayless: Something is not right with Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury I UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott remained limited in practice last night, and just days after a MRI showed positive signs of his muscle strain healing, Mike McCarthy told reporters that the team is quote, 'playing it cautiously' with their franchise quarterback. McCarthy also said quote, 'no urgency from my perspective to see Dak play against Houston.' He also said that if Dak does not play this Saturday, the team will hold him out for their final preseason game. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Dak Prescott's shoulder injury and what it means for the Dallas Cowboys.