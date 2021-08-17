Mark Schlereth discusses Justin Fields and Trey Lance’s preseason performances, reacts to Tim Tebow’s release I THE HERD

Mark Schlereth joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest NFL news and performances, including his analysis on Justin Fields and Trey Lance's league debuts. The three-time Super Bowl winner breaks down Fields' performance and explains why he feels Andy Dalton should start for the Chicago Bears in Week 1 against a top-ranked Los Angeles Rams' defense. Hear what Schlereth has to say about the Jacksonville Jaguars cutting Tim Tebow this morning, marking the end of Tebow Time in Florida. Schlereth also analyzes Trey Lance's debut with the San Francisco 49ers and shares his thoughts on the rookie quarterback.