Seahawks make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with four-year, $70 million extension, per report

Seahawks make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with four-year, $70 million extension, per report

USATODAY.com

Published

After an extended offseason standoff, the Seahawks made Jamal Adams the NFL's top-paid safety with a four-year, $70 million contract.

Full Article