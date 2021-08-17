Seahawks make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with four-year, $70 million extension, per report
After an extended offseason standoff, the Seahawks made Jamal Adams the NFL's top-paid safety with a four-year, $70 million contract.
The Seahawks have agreed to a four-year extension with Jamal Adams that will make him the NFL's highest-paid safety with a deal..
Adams will be making $17.5 million annually the next four seasons