NHL teams OK'd to add sponsor patches on jerseys
Published
Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors…Full Article
Published
Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors…Full Article
Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL.
The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning..