San Francisco 49ers waive Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft
Published
2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday. The move was necessitated by the acquisition of CB Davontae Harris off waivers.
Published
2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday. The move was necessitated by the acquisition of CB Davontae Harris off waivers.
The 49ers cut ties with quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday, waiving the 2018 10th-overall draft pick after claiming cornerback..