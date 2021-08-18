Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe came face-to-face one last timeon Tuesday night ahead of NXT Takeover. Kross called security as preventative measures but nothing could stop the two WWE superstars from tearing apart the arena.Full Article
Karrion Kross calls security on Samoa Joe ahead of TakeOver
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Samoa Joe digs down deep against Karrion Kross: NXT TakeOver 36 (WWE Network Exclusive)
FOX Sports
Samoa Joe digs down deep against Karrion Kross: NXT TakeOver 36 (WWE Network Exclusive)