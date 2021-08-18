Karrion Kross calls security on Samoa Joe ahead of TakeOver

Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe came face-to-face one last timeon Tuesday night ahead of NXT Takeover. Kross called security as preventative measures but nothing could stop the two WWE superstars from tearing apart the arena.

