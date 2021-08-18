Canada's Denis Shapovalov ousted in 2nd round of Western and Southern Open
Published
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati after dropping a stiff battle to Benoit Paire of France.Full Article
Published
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati after dropping a stiff battle to Benoit Paire of France.Full Article
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatched Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in first-round action Monday at the Western & Southern Open..