Tottenham striker Harry Kane and his agent brother Charlie have shown ‘stupidity and immaturity’ throughout Manchester City transfer saga, states Simon Jordan
Published
Harry Kane’s agent, who is also his brother, is ‘not fit for purpose’ and the Tottenham striker should have ‘taken control of his destiny’. That’s the view of former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan as it emerged Kane is reportedly growing frustrated at the club’s reluctance to accept Manchester City’s bid for him. Jordan has […]Full Article