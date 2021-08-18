Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku could overtake Arsenal legend Ian Wright in Premier League all-time top goalscorer charts if he scores against Gunners on Sunday
Romelu Lukaku could make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday. If he scores, he could inflict further pain on Gunners supporters after their disappointing defeat to Brentford last week. But there may be one Arsenal fan who is particularly disappointed if Lukaku finds the back of the net this weekend – Ian Wright. […]Full Article