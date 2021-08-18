Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers vs. Nets matchup for NBA's marquee Christmas day game I UNDISPUTED

The NBA season might be two months away but we already got a glimpse into how we’ll be treating on Christmas Day this year. Headlining the five games that day will be when Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets travel to LA to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in what many are anticipating could be a Finals preview. And according to Fox Bet Sportsbook, the Lakers are an early 1.5-point favorites. Hear Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe's prediction for the NBA marquee Christmas Day game.