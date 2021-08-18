Shannon Sharpe: This generation grew up watching LeBron, so it makes sense he is Cade Cunningham's GOAT I UNDISPUTED

Number one overall pick Cade Cunningham is taking his stand on the NBA GOAT debate. The Detroit Pistons' rookie went on a Chicago based podcast and sided with LeBron James saying quote: 'It’s hard for me to put somebody ahead of LeBron cause LeBron is the best player I’ve seen with my eyes. Trust me I’ve seen all the Michael Jordan stuff, dude is different. I can’t argue with the fact that you think he is the GOAT but in my eyes I say LeBron.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Cunningham's comments and discuss who is their GOAT.