Colin Cowherd discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to cut Tim Tebow. Hear why Colin admires Tebow for chasing his dreams, but ultimately wasn't good enough to make an NFL roster.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Tim Tebow is just not good enough to play in the NFL I THE HERD
