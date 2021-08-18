Colin Cowherd: The Dallas Cowboys are officially boring, and it’s a good sign I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: The Dallas Cowboys are officially boring, and it’s a good sign I THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts on episode 2 of Hard Knocks, featuring the Dallas Cowboys. Colin calls the Cowboys 'boring' after watching last night's episode, but hear him break down why that may not be such a bad thing.

Full Article