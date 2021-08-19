Manchester United hero Denis Law reveals ‘mixed dementia’ diagnosis and says ‘my memory evades me when I don’t want it to’
Manchester United legend Denis Law has revealed he has been diagnosed with 'mixed dementia'. The former striker, 81, is the latest great of the game to have received the heartbreaking news, alongside contemporaries like Sir Bobby Charlton. The Scottish-born striker made his breakthrough at Huddersfield, then had spells with Manchester City and Torino before heading […]