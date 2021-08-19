Shannon Sharpe reacts to Aaron Rodgers nearly retiring in the offseason and not wanting a farewell tour I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers opened up a bit more about his offseason this week, admitting on a podcast that he nearly retired because of the Green Bay Packers' drama, saying quote: 'I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50. I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true.” He also left the door open to returning to Green Bay after this season, saying quote: 'I don't want a farewell tour. I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this. I'm going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to the reigning MVP's comments and explains why he thinks differently.