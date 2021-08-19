Eric Mangini: Aaron Rodgers’ comments meant he sought leverage with Packers; Trey Lance & Justin Fields QB battles I THE HERD

Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest NFL news, including Aaron Rodgers opening up more about the Green Bay Packers' offseason drama. He breaks down his reaction to the reigning MVP's comments about being 50/50 on retirement in the offseason and his lack of interest in a farewell tour. With preseason reaching its halfway point, the former head coach also analyzes the biggest quarterback battles, including the Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers. Mangini predicts who will be the starter in the Justin Fields - Andy Dalton and Trey Lance - Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback battles.