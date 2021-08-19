Glendale cuts ties with Coyotes after upcoming season, ending team's run at Gila River Arena
Published
Glendale is ending negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes after years of trying to find an arena deal that works for the city and the hockey team.
Published
Glendale is ending negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes after years of trying to find an arena deal that works for the city and the hockey team.
The Coyotes will have to have find a new home beyond this upcoming NHL season
Glendale is ending negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes after years of trying to find an arena deal that works for the city and..