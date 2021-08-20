Joey Votto's 3-run HR helps Reds defeat Marlins, 6-1
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Miami Marlins, 6-1. Joey Votto hit a three run homer in the fourth inning to set the Reds up for the win.Full Article
Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami..