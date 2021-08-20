Sir Alex Ferguson was a fan of speaking to Manchester United’s transfer targets personally to secure business - but it seems he spoke too soon in the pursuit of Darren AndertonFull Article
Sir Alex Ferguson made Man Utd target feel "great" before transfer broke down
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Sir Alex Ferguson told Rio Ferdinand not to "hang around" with Man Utd star
Rio Ferdinand has let slip how boss Sir Alex Ferguson told him to avoid socialising with one of his Manchester United teammates..
Daily Star