James Rodriguez reveals ‘I don’t know who Everton are playing’ when talking to fans on Twitch, as Rafael Benitez addresses transfer speculation (it’s Leeds away, James)
Published
James Rodriguez admitted he didn’t know Everton were playing Leeds this weekend amid speculation he will leave the club. The Colombian joined the Toffees last season where he linked up with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career. Ancelotti was believed to be instrumental in the playmaker making the move to Goodison Park, […]Full Article