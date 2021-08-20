Jim Goodwin: St Mirren boss to miss Celtic game after positive Covid-19 test
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will miss his side's Scottish Premiership game away to Celtic on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
The Buddies will be without their manager at Celtic Park tomorrow afternoon after he tested positive for coronavirus.