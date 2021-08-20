Live updates on the latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive throughout the day on Friday, August 20 2021 as Dean Smith's side continue their work in the summer market.Full Article
Aston Villa transfers LIVE Damsgaard claim, Doucoure and Rafinha latest
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa transfers LIVE Damsgaard update, Doucoure, Rafinha latest
Live updates on the latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive throughout the day on Friday, August 20 2021 as Dean..
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa transfers LIVE Coaching claim, Wesley latest and McKennie update
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings all the top headlines on a live blog as Dean Smith's side continue..
Lichfield Mercury