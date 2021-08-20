Skip Bayless: My gut is telling me that Bill Belichick will start Mac Jones over Cam Newton in Week 1 I UNDISPUTED

Cam Newton and Mac Jones both had efficient games for the New England Patriots last night. Cam went eight of nine for just over a hundred yards and a touchdown. While the rookie Jones went 13 of 19 for just under 150 yards through the air, neither quarterback turned the ball over in the 35-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Skip Bayless explains why he believes Bill Belichick will start the rookie despite Newton's solid preseason play.