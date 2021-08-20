Skip Bayless on Raiders – Rams scrimmage fight: Jon Gruden’s reaction shocked me; they happen all the time I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders got into a fight during their joint practice yesterday and Jon Gruden wasn’t pleased with what he saw and didn’t hold back talking to reporters. Gruden said quote: 'I thought we had great work today until special teams let right at the end of the special teams period. I have no idea what that was, but that's enough of that. It's not good for football, it's not good for anything..it's just sickening really. It's just stupidity, but I'm done with that. It's just child's play to me.' Skip Bayless explains why he was shocked that Gruden was bothered by the scrimmage fight.