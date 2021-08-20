Colin Cowherd thinks either Cam Newton or Mac Jones could start in New England: 'I don't think it matters' I THE HERD
Colin Cowherd doesn't think it'll matter whether rookie quarterback Mac Jones or former MVP Cam Newton starts for the New England Patriots this season. Both are talented enough in Colin's opinion to win 10 or 11 games. Watch as Colin draws parallels between the current Patriots roster and their previous Super Bowl teams, and why he thinks both Cam and Mac could each meet the need for New England's current situation.Full Article