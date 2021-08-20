Colin Cowherd: Dallas needs insurance for Dak Prescott I THE HERD

FOX Sports

Dak Prescott has been sitting out from the Dallas Cowboys preseason activities for a while now, and Colin Cowherd thinks that's cause for concern. Colin points out that the Cowboys are a team that relies heavily on a strong quarterback, and with Dak in question, Colin believes Jerry Jones needs to get on the phone and look for some back up quarterback options

