Dak Prescott has been sitting out from the Dallas Cowboys preseason activities for a while now, and Colin Cowherd thinks that's cause for concern. Colin points out that the Cowboys are a team that relies heavily on a strong quarterback, and with Dak in question, Colin believes Jerry Jones needs to get on the phone and look for some back up quarterback optionsFull Article
Colin Cowherd: Dallas needs insurance for Dak Prescott I THE HERD
