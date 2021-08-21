Aaron Judge, Yankees defeat Twins in 8th straight win, 10-2
Published
The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins, 10-2. Aaron Judge, Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu all homered in tonight's game to help the Yankees keep streak alive.Full Article
Published
The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins, 10-2. Aaron Judge, Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu all homered in tonight's game to help the Yankees keep streak alive.Full Article
Giancarlo Stanton, Brett Gardner and Joey Gallo homered for the Yankees.