Harry Kane back ahead of Wolves as Tanguy Ndombele transfer value revealed amid exit talks
Published
The Tottenham morning digest from football.london, including updates on the futures of Harry Kane and Tanguy NdombeleFull Article
Published
The Tottenham morning digest from football.london, including updates on the futures of Harry Kane and Tanguy NdombeleFull Article
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has once again reiterated that a decision about whether Harry Kane will feature against Wolves..