Edge hits Seth Rollins with a bloodbath ahead of SummerSlam

Edge hits Seth Rollins with a bloodbath ahead of SummerSlam

FOX Sports

Published

Seth Rollins came to Friday Night SmackDown just one day before facing Edge at SummerSlam. The Rated R Superstar hit Rollins with a bloodbath, vowing to break him when the WWE Stars come face to face.

Full Article