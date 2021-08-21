Last season, Benzema netted 23 goals in La Liga, and his movement off the ball also makes him a key part of the Real Madrid attack, as well as earning him a recall to the France national team ahead of this summer`s Euro 2020Full Article
Karim Benzema pens new deal with Real Madrid
