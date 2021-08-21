New Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has a real family connection and had that clearly on show as he completed his transfer to the GunnersFull Article
Aaron Ramsdale reveals touching story behind Arsenal contract signing after £25m transfer
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Arsenal announce Aaron Ramsdale signing after long transfer saga
Daily Star
Arsenal have completed the signing of the England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for a fee that could reach..
Advertisement
More coverage
Slavisa Jokanovic sends Arsenal transfer message after latest Aaron Ramsdale update
Football.london
Arsenal have been interested in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale all summer, but after talks have seemingly..