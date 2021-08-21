Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche says Clarets should have had penalty
Published
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side should have been awarded a penalty during their 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.Full Article
Published
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side should have been awarded a penalty during their 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.Full Article
The Clarets boss has earned a decent record at Anfield - including last season's 1-0 win
How do you beat Liverpool at Anfield? Sean Dyche, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Burnley have the answer to that question. The..