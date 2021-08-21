Ohio State coach Ryan Day names C.J. Stroud as Buckeyes' starting QB
Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced that quarterback C.J. Stroud will start in the Buckeyes' first game of the 2021 college football season.
Ohio State redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud has taken the early lead in the Buckeyes quarterback competition, according to head coach..