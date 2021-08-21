Former Tennessee Titans GM Floyd Reese, architect of Super Bowl team, dies at 73
Published
Former Tennessee Titans GM Floyd Reese, one of the most influential figures in franchise history, died at the age of 73.
Published
Former Tennessee Titans GM Floyd Reese, one of the most influential figures in franchise history, died at the age of 73.
Reese is the winningest general manager in Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise history
Floyd Reese, the general manager who assembled the roster for the Tennessee Titans' lone Super Bowl appearance, died Saturday. He..