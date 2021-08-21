Massimiliano Allegri confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus to put end to speculation linking superstar with transfer to Man City and PSG
Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus. Reports earlier this week suggested the 36-year-old could leave the Italian giants, with his agent, Jorge Mendes, said to be offering him to a number of clubs – including Premier League champions Manchester City. A return to Real Madrid, where he scored a staggering 450 goals […]Full Article