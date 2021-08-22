Becky Lynch returns to defeat Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch returns to defeat Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch returns to WWE for the first time since giving birth to defeat Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2021 in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21, 2021.

