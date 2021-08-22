NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls called off due to weather
Published
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls was called off due to inclement weather. It will be made up on a later date.Full Article
Published
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls was called off due to inclement weather. It will be made up on a later date.Full Article
Heavy rain from Hurricane Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off.
The Revs defeated the New York Red Bulls, 3-2, to earn their fourth straight victory, including their third consecutive away win...