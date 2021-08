Manny Pacquiao went from taking on Errol Spence Jr in a superfight to losing to Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision in the space of seven days. Ugas rightly secured a sweeping 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 decision after nullifying the Fillipino’s threats and Pacquiao was unable to find the answers to the Cuban’s pressure. The 42 year […]