Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings live coverage of the Lions throughout the day on Sunday, August 22 2021 ahead of next week's deadline day.Full Article
Aston Villa transfer news live - Harroui update and Sarr latest
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa transfers: Dean Smith provides update as Tottenham lead chase for £8.6m deal
Tamworth Herald
The latest Aston Villa transfer news from in and around Villa Park as the deadline draws nearer.
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa transfers LIVE Ward-Prowse demand, Hughes, Danjuma and Anguissa latest
Lichfield Mercury
Live updates on the latest Aston Villa transfer news
-
Aston Villa transfers LIVE: Pape Matar Sarr setback as Tottenham beaten to 'very gifted' striker
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Aston Villa transfers LIVE Striker signs as Lange backed to make 'serious bid' for target
Sutton Coldfield Observer