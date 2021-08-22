Udinese 2-2 Juventus: Ronaldo left out of starting XI as Juve draw with Udinese
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo is left out of Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI as Juventus draw their season opener against Udinese.Full Article
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo is left out of Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI as Juventus draw their season opener against Udinese.Full Article
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could be moving to Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days according to Sport Italia CEO, Michele..
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Juventus' Serie A opener against Udinese amid speculation surrounding his future at..