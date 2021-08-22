Miguel Cabrera Hits His 500th Home Run
Published
Miguel Cabrera is the 28th player to join the 500-homer club. Despite a surge of new members in recent years, there may be a long wait for a 29th.Full Article
Published
Miguel Cabrera is the 28th player to join the 500-homer club. Despite a surge of new members in recent years, there may be a long wait for a 29th.Full Article
Tigers manager AJ Hinch joked it's been too quiet at Comerica Park during Miguel Cabrera's at-bats with home run number 500..
The Lions host the Bills in their preseason opener, while across the street, Miguel Cabrera closes in on his 500th career home run...