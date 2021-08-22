Watch the first look at some of the best moments between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas' WBA Welterweight title fight. These two fought with non-stop action from Las Vegas, but Ugas was the victorious one.Full Article
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: First Look Highlights
Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas face off before WBA World Welterweight Title fight
The legend Manny Pacquiao and WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas spoke face to face for the first time at their final press..
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Fight results, highlights, undercard, complete guide
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, how to watch
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Live stream, TV channel, start time, PPV cost
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, how to watch, TV channel
Manny Pacquiao record: From beating Ricky Hatton and Oscar De La Hoya to that Floyd Mayweather defeat, PacMan’s incredible CV ahead of Yordenis Ugas bout
Manny Pacquiao will make his return to the ring this weekend as he challenges Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas...
