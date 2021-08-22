Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: First Look Highlights

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: First Look Highlights

Watch the first look at some of the best moments between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas' WBA Welterweight title fight. These two fought with non-stop action from Las Vegas, but Ugas was the victorious one.

