The transtasman rugby war has turned even nastier, with Australia threatening to chase New Zealand for $5m in compensation over the Perth test shambles.The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Rugby Australia wants a written...Full Article
Rugby: Rugby Australia's $5m threat to New Zealand Rugby
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sunday rugby headlines as Australia v All Blacks spat turns ugly and New Zealand boss claims Wallabies' accusations 'simply not true'
Wales Online
The latest rugby headlines from the rugby world as the row over the Rugby Championship rumbles on between Australia and New Zealand
-
Australia threatens to bill New Zealand in rugby row
Japan Today
-
News24.com | Australia threatens to bill New Zealand in rugby row
News24
-
‘I want it in writing’: Rugby Australia’s $5 million Bledisloe threat
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Ten Years Of Seeking Autonomy In Space – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Dr Chaitanya Giri*
Recently, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos successfully demonstrated their respective marquee space..
Australia and New Zealand Rugby are stuck in a loveless marriage
Sydney Morning Herald
-
New Zealand ‘agenda’ blamed for Bledisloe snub but Kiwis fire back
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Asia stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage
SeattlePI.com