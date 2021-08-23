Manny Pacquiao has claimed that he “couldn’t move” after the second round of his fight against Yordenis Ugas last weekend and was suffering from "leg cramps" throughout the bout, which he lost via unanimous decisionFull Article
Manny Pacquiao explains why he "couldn't move" after round two in Yordenis Ugas fight
