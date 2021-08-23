Bottas says Hamilton wants him to stay at Mercedes

Aug.23 - Valtteri Bottas says his teammate Lewis Hamilton has told him "directly" that the duo shouldn't be split up by Mercedes for 2022 and beyond. Amid strong rumours that George Russell is set to oust the Finnish driver, team boss Toto Wolff says his final decision is now looming large. "We have to choose.....check out full post »

