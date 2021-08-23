Brandon Flowers: Bears should consider starting Justin Fields over Andy Dalton I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Head coach for the Chicago Bears Matt Nagy seems to be committed to sticking with Andy Dalton as the starter over their rookie quarterback Justin Fields: “We got to be able to see what can Andy do during the season”. Former NFL player Brandon Flowers joins First Things First to tell Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini why he believes Nagy should "roll with the hot hand" and start Fields over Dalton.Full Article