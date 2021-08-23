Skip Bayless on whether the Cowboys should feel confident about starting Dak Prescott Week 1 I UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are saying they expect Dak Prescott to be ready for their season opener but now the question is just how ready will their franchise QB be? According to the latest report, Dak is quote, 'not fully back, and he may not be back all season long.' Dak warmed up by throwing around 50 passes before their game against the Texans over the weekend and Jerry Jones said that if the opener had been over the weekend he wouldn’t have been concerned about Dak’s status. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Dak's lingering shoulder injury and whether the Cowboys should feel confident about starting him Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.