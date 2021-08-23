Mikel Arteta’s ‘amateurish’ tactics against Chelsea leave Danny Murphy ‘fearful’ and ‘bemused’ by Arsenal as Simon Jordan claims new signings don’t matter with ‘wrong guy’ in charge
Published
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta failed to rectify his failing tactics against Chelsea in a move which left former Liverpool star Danny Murphy ‘fearful’ and ‘bemused’. The Gunners only lost 2-0 in a game where they were played off the Emirates pitch by their opponents, leading to supporters booing both at half-time and full-time. It could […]Full Article